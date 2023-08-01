Abu Dhabi to host Egyptian Super Cup for four consecutive seasons

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council on Monday announced signing an agreement with United Sports Egypt, according to which the UAE capital will host the Egyptian Super Cup for four consecutive seasons starting this year, CNN Arabic reported.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council revealed a change in the tournament’s system, as four clubs will compete for the tournament title for first time.

The Egyptian League champions, Egypt Cup champions, Egyptian League Cup champions, and Egyptian League runners-up will compete for the Egyptian Super Cup.

Other criteria may be used if the same team achieves more than one title within the aforementioned tournaments.

Abu Dhabi previously hosted six editions of the tournament in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

“The Egyptian Super Cup for Champions is among the priorities and interests of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council [built on] the strong partnership between the council, the sponsor company [Presentation], and the Egyptian Football Association,” the secretary-general of the ADSC Hamed al-Awni said.

“We welcome the Egyptian brothers again in Abu Dhabi, and we also extend our congratulations to football fans and the Egyptian community in the UAE because this time they can enjoy their favorite teams for a whole week, not just for 90 minutes,” he said.